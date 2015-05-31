* U.S. backed eurobonds saved the kingdom so far $500 mln

* The deal part of stepped up aid to Middle East ally (Adds quotes and further details)

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, May 31 Jordan has signed an agreement with Washington to raise $1.5 billion in the second half of June through the sale of U.S.-backed bonds that will allow the kingdom to access global debt markets at cheap rates, the finance minister said on Sunday.

Finance Minister Umayya Toukan said Jordan would also tap markets in the final quarter of 2015 to raise another $500 million, without U.S. guarantees, to meet its pressing financing needs, worsened by the cost of accommodating more than 600,000 Syrian refugees.

Part of the bond proceeds will be used to retire a $750 billion bond coming due at the end of the year, Toukan said. JP Morgan and Citibank < CRPHIN.UL > will manage the 7 to 10 year-term issuance.

Toukan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony.

The terms allow Jordan to borrow at the same rates as the U.S. government with officials hopeful favourable market conditions will bring low interest rates close to last year's 1.9 percent for the five-year bonds.

"This will help Jordan cope well with this extraordinary regional environment," Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour said.

The U.S.-guaranteed deal, which Jordan has been granted every year since 2013 and has so far saved $500 million, is the biggest of its kind that Washington had extended to any country, according to U.S. officials.

Washington had issued smaller ones for Tunisia and Ukraine since 2012.

U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has raised economic assistance to Jordan in the past few years to around $1 billion annually against the backdrop of increased uncertainty in the region and to help the energy importer cope with a rising energy bill because of disruptions of gas supplies from Egypt.

"Jordan faces unprecedented challenges. The U.S. remains committed to Jordan's stability and prosperity," U.S. Ambassador Alice Wells said at the signing ceremony.

Jordan has targeted $3 billion in external financing alone this year. The figure does not include another proposed $600 million first ever sovereign sukuk issuance later this year that will also help it diversify its funding sources, Toukan said.

Jordan's economy is expected to see 3.8 percent growth in 2015 against around 3 percent last year. But gains from the fall in oil prices are partly offset by political uncertainty and slower tourism receipts, the International Monetary Fund said in the last forecast.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Angus MacSwan)