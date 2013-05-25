DEAD SEA, Jordan May 25 Jordan's economy is
expected to grow around 3.5 percent this year driven by
remittances, higher domestic consumption and some pickup in
construction activity, the kingdom's Central Bank governor said
on Saturday.
Ziad Fariz told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic
Forum (WEF) conference on the Middle East that the latest
estimate, compared to 2.7 percent growth posted last year
depended on several factors, including the extent of the impact
of a large Syrian refugee influx on the aid dependent economy
that would only become clearer by year-end.
Jordan's economy, which imports almost all its energy and
commodity needs, has suffered from Arab Spring uprisings in the
region. Tourism receipts, remittances from Jordanian workers
abroad and investment inflows have been hit.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said earlier this year
it expects the economy to expand above 3 percent in 2013,
reflecting an increase in government capital spending, a
recovery in exports and higher domestic consumption.
Fariz said inflation was also expected to ease slightly to
around 5 percent this year from an higher 6 percent estimate
with lower food prices. It stood at 4.5 pct last year.
Other signs of recovery include foreign reserves which have
been boosted by at least $1.5 billion of Gulf money and greater
confidence in the local economy by investors, officials say.
