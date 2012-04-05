AMMAN, April 5 Workers at Jordan's largest
electricity generation company began an open-ended strike for
wage increases, which has not led so far to cuts in power
output, officials and union activists said on Thursday.
Ali al-Hadid, head of the electricity workers' union, told
Reuters the protest would continue until the the Central
Electricity Generating Company (CEGCO) meets workers' demands
for substantial pay hikes and improved working conditons.
The management of CEGCO, whose plants produce nearly half of
Jordan's electricity, said it was in discussions with the union
representing the strikers, a majority of its 1,200 employees, to
resolve the situation.
"We are in discussions, but we have reservations about
meeting all the demands," said Abdul Fatah Nsour, CEGC0 chief
executive, adding that conceding to the pay demands would cost
the company over 4.9 million dinars ($6.9 million), almost half
its 2011 profits.
CEGCO, in which Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power International owns
a controlling stake, runs seven plants with a capacity of around
1,700 megawatts, supplying around 51 percent of Jordan's current
power consumption.
The Jordanian government and a government pension funds own
a 50 percent stake in the company, which was privatised several
years ago as part of efforts to encourge investors to set up
plants to help meet growing demand for power.
($1=0.709 dinars)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Jane Baird)