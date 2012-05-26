AMMAN May 27 Jordan has raised the price of
gasoline and electricity for major mining firms, hotels and
banks, to ease its worsening budget deficit that could reach $4
billion this year, officials said on Saturday.
The move, announced by the cabinet, which takes effect after
midnight is the first major rise in retail gasoline prices since
street protests early last year inspired by the wave of Arab
unrest pushed the authorities to expand social spending and
freeze fuel price hikes, including gasoline.
The prices of premium petrol would increase to 1 dinar
($1.4) from 0.795 dinars per litre - almost 20 percent - and
electricity tariffs have also been substantially raised for
major industrial and service sectors of the economy, including
banks and hotels.
The government, mindful of public fury that exploded into
street clashes in the depressed south of the country after two
price hikes in 1989 and 1996, has not raised lower grade
ordinary gasoline prices used by lower-income Jordanians - the
majority of the country's seven million population.
Successive governments have adopted an expansionist fiscal
policy characterised by sizeable state subsidies and salary
increases in response to the months of protests.
To head off greater unrest, the authorities also created
new state jobs in an already bloated public sector, and
maintained subsidies for bread and other staple goods, further
straining public funds.
In the latest sign of popular discontent, Islamist and
tribal opposition groups held street protests against rising
prices on Friday.
Jordanian officials say the price hikes will show a serious
commitment to fiscal consolidation and win the International
Monetary Fund's (IMF) continued support and further aid.
The cabinet also announced long-planned electricity tariffs
for certain sectors including banking, a pillar of the economy,
a move that will hit the country's struggling businesses,
already reeling from the slowdown.
The budget deficit has been accentuated by a soaring energy
bill that hit $4.5 billion last year after the disruption of
regular Egyptian gas imports that support 80 percent of Jordan's
electricity generation.
That forced the kingdom to switch to much more expensive
diesel to cover its electricity needs.
Economists said Jordan's ability to maintain a costly
subsidy system and a large state bureaucracy, whose salaries
consume the bulk of the $9.6 billion of state expenditure, was
increasingly untenable in the absence of large foreign capital
inflows or infusions of foreign aid.
Officials say the rise in gasoline prices along with fiscal
prudence and restraint will help Jordan meet an IMF-backed
budget deficit target of around 6 percent of gross domestic
product after grants that traditionally cover budget shortfalls.
($1=.7109 Jordanian Dinar)