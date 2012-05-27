* Price hikes hit mostly corporates and wealthy Jordanians
* Businesses say raising taxes counter-productive
* Gov't cushions lower income from price hikes
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, May 27 Jordan has raised the price of
gasoline and electricity for major mining firms, hotels and
banks as part of IMF-guided austerity steps to ease its
worsening budget deficit that could reach $4 billion this year.
Sunday's move was the first major rise in retail gasoline
prices since street protests early last year - inspired by a
wave of Arab unrest - pushed the authorities to expand social
spending and freeze fuel price hikes, including gasoline.
The price of premium petrol has been increased almost 20
percent while electricity tariffs have also been substantially
raised for major industrial and service sectors of the economy,
including banks and hotels.
Prices of bulk LPG, heavy fuel oil for industry, jet fuel
and bunker fuel were also hiked in a move economists say will
add to inflationary pressures and hurt the country's exports
competitiveness by pushing costs.
The government, mindful of public fury that exploded into
street clashes in the depressed south of the country after two
price hikes in 1989 and 1996, has not raised the price of lower
grade gasoline used by lower-income Jordanians - the majority of
the country's seven million population.
Successive governments have adopted an expansionist fiscal
policy characterised by sizeable state subsidies and salary
increases in response to the months of protests.
To head off greater unrest, the authorities also created
new state jobs in an already bloated public sector, and
maintained subsidies for bread and other staple goods, further
straining public funds.
In the latest sign of popular discontent, Islamist and
tribal opposition groups held street protests against rising
prices on Friday.
Officials say the focus on taxing Jordan's wealthy and big
corporations while avoiding any moves to raise prices of
subsidised gas cylinders for cooking or electricity for lower
income households will ward off any troubles, especially in
traditional trouble spots where anti-government protesters had
warned they would resist price hikes that harm the poor.
Jordanian officials say the price hikes will show a serious
commitment to fiscal consolidation and win the International
Monetary Fund's (IMF) continued support and further aid.
An IMF team raised with officials at a meeting last month
the prospect of the country facing a bleak economic plight if
the authorities fail to contain the public sector wage bill and
restore fiscal prudence.
The cabinet also announced long-planned electricity tariffs
for key corporate sectors including banking, a pillar of the
economy, a move that will hit the country's struggling
businesses, already reeling from the slowdown.
A senior official told Reuters that the government also
planned raising taxes on banks, mining firms and large
corporations, along with slapping higher taxes on luxury items.
The moves, seen as appeasing protesters demanding a fight
against corruption and angry at a widening gap between the rich
and poor, were criticised by a business community already
reeling under heavy direct and indirect taxes.
They say such moves will not only scare investors but a drop
in business activity where growth has halved in the last few
years from a high 6-7 percent during a boom period until 2008,
will offset any gains from higher taxes.
The budget deficit has been accentuated by a soaring energy
bill that hit $4.5 billion last year after the disruption of
regular Egyptian gas imports that support 80 percent of Jordan's
electricity generation.
That forced the kingdom to switch to much more expensive
diesel to cover its electricity needs.
Economists said Jordan's ability to maintain a costly
subsidy system and a large state bureaucracy, whose salaries
consume the bulk of the $9.6 billion of state expenditure, was
increasingly untenable in the absence of large foreign capital
inflows or infusions of foreign aid.
The austerity package has become more pressing with absence
of any commitment so far by Saudi Arabia, which came to the
rescue of the kingdom last year with a $1.4 billion cash
injection, to extend any extra aid to bolster the kingdom.
Officials say the rise in gasoline prices along with fiscal
prudence and restraint will help Jordan meet an IMF-backed
budget deficit target of around 6 percent of gross domestic
product after grants that traditionally cover budget shortfalls.
