AMMAN, June 13 Jordan has raised the price of
lower grade gasoline, used by the poor, by 12.9 percent two
weeks after a substantial hike in prices of premium gasoline as
part of IMF-guided austerity steps to ease a worsening budget
deficit, officials said on Wednesday.
The move, announced by the cabinet, took effect after
midnight and is the first rise in lower grade gasoline prices at
the pump since street protests early last year inspired by the
wave of Arab unrest pushed the authorities to expand social
spending and freeze fuel price hikes, including gasoline.
Two weeks ago the price of premium petrol was increased by
20 percent while electricity tariffs have also been
substantially raised for major industrial and service sectors of
the economy, including banks and hotels.
The government had also hiked prices of bulk LPG, heavy fuel
oil for industry, jet fuel and bunker fuels in a move economists
say will add to inflationary pressures in the country of seven
million people and hurt its exports competitiveness by
increasing costs.
The government has long been mindful of public fury that
exploded into street clashes in the depressed south of the
country after two gasoline price hikes in 1989 and 1996 but has
been forced to take measures to stem a widening budget deficit
that threatens to worsen the country's economic plight.
Successive governments have adopted an expansionist fiscal
policy characterised by sizeable state subsidies and salary
increases in response to the months of protests for reforms.
