NEW YORK May 1 The Jordan Company LP has raised $3.2 billion for its third private equity fund, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, highlighting investor appetite for the so-called middle market sector involving buyouts of midsize companies.

Jordan's latest fund, dubbed Resolute Fund III, exceeded its initial $3 billion target, the people said. Jordan investment professionals committed more than $200 million of their own money toward the $3.2 billion raised, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the conclusion of the fundraising has not been yet officially announced. Jordan declined to comment.

The New York-based firm, which raised $3.6 billion for its second private equity fund in 2008, targets companies whose value, including debt, ranges between $100 million and $2 billion.

It invests in companies across a variety of industries, including industrial products and services, healthcare, chemicals, energy and financial services.

Among Jordan's institutional investors are public pension funds including Texas County & District Retirement System, Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund and Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico.

Founded in 1982 by Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick, Jordan manages funds with original capital commitments in excess of $8 billion, according to its website. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)