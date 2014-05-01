NEW YORK May 1 The Jordan Company LP has raised
$3.2 billion for its third private equity fund, people familiar
with the matter said on Thursday, highlighting investor appetite
for the so-called middle market sector involving buyouts of
midsize companies.
Jordan's latest fund, dubbed Resolute Fund III, exceeded its
initial $3 billion target, the people said. Jordan investment
professionals committed more than $200 million of their own
money toward the $3.2 billion raised, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
conclusion of the fundraising has not been yet officially
announced. Jordan declined to comment.
The New York-based firm, which raised $3.6 billion for its
second private equity fund in 2008, targets companies whose
value, including debt, ranges between $100 million and $2
billion.
It invests in companies across a variety of industries,
including industrial products and services, healthcare,
chemicals, energy and financial services.
Among Jordan's institutional investors are public pension
funds including Texas County & District Retirement System, Ohio
Police & Fire Pension Fund and Public Employees Retirement
Association of New Mexico.
Founded in 1982 by Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick, Jordan
manages funds with original capital commitments in excess of $8
billion, according to its website.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)