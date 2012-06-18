AMMAN, June 18 BP last week began
drilling the first well in its concession in the Risha natural
gas field in eastern Jordan, near the border with Iraq, the
British oil major said on Monday.
The drilling follows two years of preparation and a "very
successful 5,000 square km seismic acquisition programme in
2011", BP said.
The well is expected to take three to four months to
complete, and a number of international oil and gas service
contractors as well as local firms are involved, it said.
Jordanian officials hope intensive exploration and drilling
at Risha will lead to the discovery of extensive recoverable gas
reserves, which will help cut dependence on oil imports to fuel
Jordan's power sector and industries.
Risha, which was discovered in 1987, has not delivered
encouraging exploration results in the past.
In 2009, BP was given up to four years to spend at least
$237 million to explore and evaluate the Risha block, which
covers an area of 7,000 square km, Jordanian officials said.
If the exploration leads to the discovery of large
commercially viable reserves of natural gas, officials said BP
would enter a second phase to invest billions of dollars in
developing the field.
BP said the seismic survey "was one of the largest ever
acquired in the Middle East and one of the safest and
highest-productivity surveys acquired in BP history".
The government strategy calls for Risha to produce 330
million cubic feet of gas per day by 2015. The field has a
current modest daily output of about 18 million cubic feet.
The kingdom, which imports most of its energy, is struggling
to meet electricity demand, which is growing by more than 7
percent per year, due to fast growing population and rising
industrial needs.
Jordan also plans projects to attract billions of dollars of
investments for renewable energy, oil shale and nuclear power.