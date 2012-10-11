Singapore Oct 11 Jordan Petroleum Refinery is seeking about 500,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for delivery over December this year to February next year, a tender document showed on Thursday.

The company is seeking about 166,000 tonnes a month of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil delivered into Aqaba sea port.

Jordan Petroleum will reveal the exact quantity required in the first week of the preceding month, the document stated.

The tender closes on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)