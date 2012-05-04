(Adds details)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE May 4 Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co
Ltd., the country's sole refinery, has bought 500,000
tonnes of gasoil for power generation, industry sources said on
Friday.
Continued attacks on a pipeline running through Egypt,
Israel and Jordan has disrupted gas supply to the countries, in
turn increasing demand for oil products like gasoil which are
often used to fuel back-up power generators.
An explosion hit the Egyptian pipeline carrying gas to
Israel and Jordan on April 9 for the 14th time since the
uprising against President Hosni Mubarak began last year.
The refinery bought 500,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for delivery over June to August from BB Energy at a
premium of about $34 a tonne to Middle East quotes, one source
said.
The prices are slightly weaker than for the 350,000 tonnes
of gasoil purchased by Jordan for delivery in March from Vitol,
when it paid a premium of $35.90 a tonne to Middle East quotes.
The pipeline link is run by Gasco, a subsidiary of Egypt's
national gas company EGAS, and has been shut since Feb. 5 after
an explosion.
The pipeline could begin operations by next week, a source
based in Jordan said. But this could not be confirmed.
"If that's the case, then the awarded contract might be
stretched for several months rather than for just three months,"
he said.
The disruption of natural gas supplies has not only affected
Jordan but its neighbour Israel as well. The Jewish state had
sought up to a million tonnes of gasoil on the international
market in November.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)