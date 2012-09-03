AMMAN, Sept 3 Jordan's King Abdullah has ordered
the government to freeze a hike in the price of the low-grade
fuel used by the poor in the aid-dependent kingdom, which is
struggling to absorb refugees from neighbouring Syria.
The price hike, which sparked several scattered street
protests by the government's tribal and Islamist opponents, was
the second this year under IMF-guided measures to cut subsidies
and ease budget strains.
Palace officials said on Monday the king had asked Prime
Minister Fayez al-Tarawneh's government to freeze the planned 10
percent rise in the price of lower-grade gasoline.
On Sunday, 89 of the 120 deputies in the country's lower
house of parliament signed a petition urging the king to dismiss
Tarawneh over the move, which took effect on Saturday.
The government, mindful of public fury that exploded into
street clashes in the depressed south of the country after two
price hikes in 1989 and 1996, has long been reluctant to raise
fuel prices.
Street protests early last year, inspired by the wave of
Arab unrest, pushed the authorities to expand social spending
and freeze fuel price hikes, including gasoline.
But the government raised the price of premium petrol by 20
percent last May and a month later raised the price of lower
grade gasoline used by lower-income Jordanians - the majority of
the country's seven million population - by 12.9 percent.
Jordanian officials say such measures show the commitment to
fiscal consolidation needed to keep International Monetary Fund
(IMF) support and win further aid.
Economists have it is becoming increasingly untenable for
Jordan to maintain subsidies, plus a bureaucracy whose salaries
consume most of the $9.6 billion annual budget, in the absence
of large inflows of foreign capital or aid.
Officials say the rise in gasoline prices will help Jordan
meet an IMF-backed budget deficit target of around 5 percent of
gross domestic product after grants that traditionally cover
budget shortfalls.
($1=.7109 Jordanian Dinar)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)