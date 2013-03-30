* New cabinet formed after unprecedented consultations
* Ensour faces challenge of maintaining austerity
* New finance minister supports unpopular reforms
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, March 30 Jordan's King Abdullah swore in
a reformist government on Saturday tasked with pushing through
austerity measures required under a loan agreement with the
International Monetary Fund.
The cabinet lineup was confirmed after nearly three weeks of
unprecedented consultations led by Prime Minister Abdullah
Ensour, who himself was reappointed on March 9 after the king
canvassed members of parliament.
The monarch's rare consultations follow constitutional
changes devolving powers away from the palace - a response to
calls for reform prompted by uprisings across the Arab world and
smaller scale protests inside Jordan.
King Abdullah previously hand-picked his prime ministers
without consulting parliament and the 150 member assembly did
not play a role in forming governments. The cabinet announced on
Saturday was the smallest in four decades, with 18 ministers.
The appointment of former central bank governor Umayya
Toukan as finance minister signalled a desire by lawmakers to
press ahead with unpopular reforms sought by the IMF in return
for a $2 billion loan.
U.S.-educated Toukan is a strong advocate of fiscal steps to
reduce years of overspending by successive governments. The IMF
pushed the kingdom to liberalise fuel prices last November,
sparking several days of civil unrest, mainly across rural and
tribal areas.
Ensour has faced down street protests, arguing a shift from
broad subsidies towards targeted cash transfers to the poor was
the only way to deal with a financial crisis that drove the
deficit to over 12 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and
forced Jordan to seek IMF help.
The Fund has urged the country to continue to overhaul its
costly subsidy scheme and raise electricity tariffs, which
officials say will be hiked in June.
The IMF this month completed its first review of last year's
stand by arrangement with Jordan and applauded Ensour's economic
reforms, saying it saw some signs of economic recovery.
It said on March 11 its executive board could consider
Jordan's request for completion of the first review as early as
April, making available the second tranche of about $385
million.
Jordan's financial crisis has been deepened by a drop in
Gulf aid which traditionally tops up the country's coffers, and
the economy has been strained by a flood of refugees from the
two-year-old civil war in neighbouring Syria.
Ensour, untainted by corruption allegations, has held senior
government posts in successive administrations.
He was appointed in October after the king dissolved
parliament halfway through its four-year term to prepare for the
country's first parliamentary elections since the Arab Spring
uprisings of 2011.
The constitutional changes transferred some of the monarch's
powers to parliament, which critics said had become sidelined,
and restored to the government some executive powers which had
shifted to the palace and security forces.