By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Oct 10 Jordan's King Abdullah appointed
reformist politician Abdullah Ensour as prime minister on
Wednesday to prepare for the country's first post-Arab Spring
parliamentary election.
The monarch had dissolved Jordan's tribally dominated
parliament last week, half-way through its four-year term,
paving the way for an early election that should be held within
four months under constitutional reforms enacted last year.
The reforms, introduced under pressure from protests
inspired by the wider Arab uprisings, curbed the monarch's
political powers.
The U.S.- and French-educated Ensour, who replaces Fayez
al-Tarawneh, another veteran politician, has a long career as a
lawmaker and has held senior government posts in successive
administrations.
He was a strong supporter of the constitutional changes that
Abdullah endorsed last year devolving some of his powers to
parliament, which opposition figures say had become sidelined,
and restoring some executive powers which had shifted from the
government to the palace and security forces.
"We have called for early elections and we are looking
forward to a new parliament that will pave the way for the
transformation towards parliamentary governments," the king told
Ensour in his letter of designation.
Although Jordan has seen protests by tribal and Islamist
opposition demanding the king fight corruption and calling for
wider political freedoms, the authorities have so far managed to
contain wider discontent.
In a country where the monarchy is a guarantor of stability
among feuding tribes who seek his protection and acts as a
balance between the country's Palestinians and East Bank native
Jordanians, no one wants to topple the king.
Many still see the U.S.-backed king as the ultimate
guarantee of stability in the country of 7 million, torn between
a minority tribal population long used to preferential treatment
in state jobs and a majority of Palestinian descent.
Under pressure to accelerate political reforms, Abdullah had
asked Tarawneh's government to push through parliament an
electoral law that would allow wider representation and could
have prevented a boycott by Islamists - who have refused to take
part in a vote under the existing electoral law.
Tribal lawmakers, who oppose the Islamists and dominated the
last parliament, resisted any change which they saw undermining
their influence and instead endorsed a system that favours
sparsely populated tribal regions which benefit most from state
patronage and form the backbone of support for the monarchy.
However analysts say some of the constitutional changes,
including the establishment of an independent electoral
commission and constitutional court, are expected to lead to a
more impartial vote than previous elections which they said have
been marred by interference by powerful security forces.
Officials say they hope the coming election will pave the
way for a prime minister to emerge from a majority bloc in
parliament, which is made up mainly of pro-monarchy parties and
some independent Islamists, rather than handpicked by the
monarch as in the past.
ISLAMISTS EXCLUSION RISK STABILIY
Political commentators say real change requires the
electoral system to address discrimination against citizens of
Palestinian origin, who are under-represented in parliament and
the state but whose business elite are pillars of the economy.
Their resentment at their political exclusion could
strengthen the hands of the Muslim Brotherhood, with a strong
following among Palestinians living in camps and poor cities.
The state extracts more taxes from Jordanians of Palestinian
origin who feel increasingly abandoned by the state.
In contrast native Jordanians who depend on state jobs and
are the backbone of the security forces and state bureaucracy
have become the focus of government's largesse.
Some analysts say coming elections could further polarise
the country, with a parliament that is seen as serving East
Bankers further alienates citizens of Palestinian origin.
With only two million of the country's 3.7 million eligible
voters having signed up for registration, this could mean that
less than 30 percent would have a say in selecting the next
assembly, according to David Schenker from the Washington
Institute.
So far pliant and shunning politics, their continued
exclusion from any future discourse on Jordan's future bodes ill
for the country's long term stability, they say.