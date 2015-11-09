(Adds headline tag)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN Nov 9 Jordan named investment banker Omar
Malhas as finance minister on Monday, replacing veteran economic
policy maker Umayya Toukan in a surprise move just days after
the government began talks on a new International Monetary Fund
aid programme, officials said.
No reason was given for the abrupt move to change
U.S.-educated Toukan, who has held a string of senior posts in
finance over the last two decades, including governor of the
Central Bank, and is widely respected within the IMF and donor
community.
Some officials suggested his departure was due to policy
differences over the country's 8.5 billion dinars ($12 bln)
proposed 2016 budget that was approved by the cabinet this week
and has set a deficit target of around 3 percent of GDP.
Malhas, a highly regarded Western-educated investment banker
with nearly twenty years of experience in senior banking posts
in the Gulf and in Jordan, has never held a government position.
His last post was general manager of Jordan's second leading
bank in terms of assets, Housing Bank for Trade and Finance
.
Malhas will join a team led by Central Bank Governor Ziad
Fariz that will handle negotiations with an IMF mission that
arrived in Amman last week to discuss the main components of a
new extended facility fund.
The new fund will replace a three-year, $2 billion standby
arrangement programme that ended this summer. The talks could be
concluded by early next year, officials say.
The IMF said in July its earlier programme had stabilised
Jordan's economy after it suffered severe fiscal strains brought
on by higher spending in the aftermath of the 'Arab Spring'
protests in the region in 2011.
Central Bank governor Fariz said last week that the new IMF
programme would help the country maintain the pace of structural
reforms while consolidating financial stability and cutting
debt.
Jordan's annual GDP growth has fallen to around 3 percent
after averaging 6.5 percent before 2009.
Due to the rupture of trade with Iraq and Syria and
increased political volatility along the country's border,
growth is expected to hover between 2.5 pct to 2.7 percent in
2015 from a more optimistic estimate of 3.5 percent earlier this
year
The economy has suffered under the arrival of nearly a
million refugees from Syria and Iraq, who now make up about 20
percent of the population.
IMF officials say Jordan's economy had mostly remained
resilient in the face of regional turmoil.
One of the main challenges the economic team face is
reducing public debt which climbed to 21.6 billion dinars ($30
bln) after a series of borrowing agreements, including a $1.5
billion U.S. guaranteed Eurobond last June that allowed the
kingdom to borrow at low terms.
Jordan also successfully sold a US $500m 2025 bond at a
yield of 6.375% last week. The kingdom's debt to GDP ratio is
above 79 percent, which some consider too high for a developing
nation.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)