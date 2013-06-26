(Corrects to show outlook is stable, not negative)

NEW YORK, June 26 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded Jordan's sovereign foreign currency government bond rating by two notches to B1 from Ba2 citing a deterioration in the Middle East nation's fiscal metrics and rising government debt.

The outlook on the credit is stable, Moody's said in a statement.