AMMAN, April 30 Jordan has shortlisted a joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and France's Areva as well as Russia's Atomstroyexport to construct the kingdom's first 1,000 megawatt nuclear power plant, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Areva, the world's biggest maker of nuclear plants, was leading a consortium proposing the new generation Atmea nuclear reactor while Russia's Atomstroyexport put forward the AES-92 VVER-1,000 MW reactor.

The chosen bidders were among several designs shortlisted in May 2010 that also included Canada's Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd reactor designs.

Jordan aims to open its first nuclear power station by 2019 and generate 30 per cent of its total energy using nuclear power by the end of 2030.

Officials say it might take three years to chose the contractor and a further four or five years to build the plant.

Jordan is a signatory of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, under which the IAEA monitors nuclear projects for peaceful purposes in countries seeking to establish a nuclear reactor.

The kingdom also hopes to use some of its estimated 65,000 tonnes of uranium deposits for the plant. Areva had in 2010 signed a joint venture with Jordan to mine uranium in the centre of the country under a 25-year concession.

Jordan generates most of its energy from fossil fuels, 95 per cent of which it imports from neighbouring Arab countries at a cost of over 25 per cent of its gross domestic product.

Jordanian decision makers say nuclear energy is the best choice to provide the energy to meet electricity demand, which is increasing by more than 7 percent per year, due to a fast growing population and rising industrial needs.

The kingdom's program also envisages an additional three reactors, all of which would transform the country from an energy importer to an electricity exporter. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)