AMMAN, April 30 Jordan has shortlisted a joint
venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
and France's Areva as well as Russia's
Atomstroyexport to construct the kingdom's first 1,000 megawatt
nuclear power plant, officials said on Wednesday.
They said Areva, the world's biggest maker of nuclear
plants, was leading a consortium proposing the new generation
Atmea nuclear reactor while Russia's Atomstroyexport put forward
the AES-92 VVER-1,000 MW reactor.
The chosen bidders were among several designs shortlisted in
May 2010 that also included Canada's Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd
reactor designs.
Jordan aims to open its first nuclear power station by 2019
and generate 30 per cent of its total energy using nuclear power
by the end of 2030.
Officials say it might take three years to chose the
contractor and a further four or five years to build the plant.
Jordan is a signatory of the nuclear non-proliferation
treaty, under which the IAEA monitors nuclear projects for
peaceful purposes in countries seeking to establish a nuclear
reactor.
The kingdom also hopes to use some of its estimated 65,000
tonnes of uranium deposits for the plant. Areva had in 2010
signed a joint venture with Jordan to mine uranium in the centre
of the country under a 25-year concession.
Jordan generates most of its energy from fossil fuels, 95 per
cent of which it imports from neighbouring Arab countries at a
cost of over 25 per cent of its gross domestic product.
Jordanian decision makers say nuclear energy is the best
choice to provide the energy to meet electricity demand, which
is increasing by more than 7 percent per year, due to a fast
growing population and rising industrial needs.
The kingdom's program also envisages an additional three
reactors, all of which would transform the country from an
energy importer to an electricity exporter.
