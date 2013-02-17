BRIEF-Kia Motors America says May sales of 58,507 vehicles, up 19 pct
* Kia Motors America - May sales of 58,507 vehicles, up 19-percent over May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMMAN Feb 17 Jordan's Arab Potash Company , one of the world's largest producers of potash, said 2012 net profit fell 34 percent to 198.8 million dinars ($280 million), on lower global demand and higher fuel costs.
Net operating income dropped 18.6 percent to 586 million dinars in 2012 against 720 million dinars the previous year, the firm said in a statement.
($1=0.709 dinars) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, after the company incurred costs associated with plant closures in the same period a year earlier.