AMMAN, April 16 Workers at Jordan's largest
electricity generation company called off a two-week strike that
had threatened power cuts after the Saudi-owned firm agreed to
demands for salary hikes, officials and union activists said on
Monday.
Ali al-Hadid, head of the electricity workers' union, told
Reuters the Central Electricity Generating Company (CEGCO) met
the workers' demands for a substantial extra pay package of over
$130 per month, which applied to salaries of most of the 1,200
staff, along with better working conditions.
Industry executives had warned in the last few days that
unless the strike ended soon, power cuts would be inevitable at
CEGCO's plants, which produce nearly half of Jordan's
electricity.
The fears arose after striking workers escalated their
industrial action and began disrupting fuel supplies to some
power plants.
Abdul Fatah Nsour, CEGCO chief executive, confirmed that a
settlement had been reached but refused to disclose the cost of
conceding to the strikers' demands.
Nsour earlier had said meeting the demands would cost the
company over 4.9 million dinars ($6.9 million), almost half its
2011 profits, and harm its competitiveness.
CEGCO, in which Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power International owns
a controlling stake, runs seven plants with a capacity of around
1,700 megawatts, supplying around 51 percent of Jordan's current
power consumption.
The Jordanian government and a government pension fund own a
50 percent stake in the company, which was privatised several
years ago as part of efforts to encourage investors to set up
plants to help meet growing demand for power.
($1=0.709 dinars)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Jane Baird)