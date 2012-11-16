* Emboldened Muslim Brotherhood urges monarch to cancel
price hikes
* Demonstrators in capital oppose king
* Provinces quieter after days of unrest
* Nationwide protests end peacefully
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Nov 16 Thousands of demonstrators chanted
the Arab Spring slogan "the people want the downfall of the
regime" in Jordan on Friday, although a day billed as the
culmination of three days of protests passed off largely in
peace.
Jordan has so far largely avoided the unrest that has swept
across the Middle East over the past two years, but a decision
this week to raise fuel prices led to the demonstrations.
The mainly urban Muslim Brotherhood announced on Friday it
was joining the protests, lending the voice of the country's
largest opposition movement to demonstrations which had
previously been focused on rural and tribal areas.
Friday's protest near the main Husseini Mosque in downtown
Amman was peaceful, with unarmed police separating the
demonstrators denouncing King Abdullah from a smaller crowd
chanting in support of the monarch.
"Go down Abdullah, go down," the main crowd of about 3,000
protesters chanted as police, some in riot gear, largely stayed
away from crowd.
"Raising prices is like playing with fire," said one banner.
Abdullah cancelled a visit to London he had been due to make
next week, Britain's Foreign Office said, without giving further
details.
U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton phoned the monarch
and backed his efforts to accelerate political reforms in the
kingdom and implement economic reforms, a palace statement said.
A friend of the West, the monarch is seen by many Jordanians
as a bulwark of stability, balancing the interests of native
tribes and the increasingly assertive Palestinian majority.
Instability in Jordan would come at a dangerous time for the
region, when Syria's war risks spilling across borders and
Israel is bombing Palestinians in Islamist-run Gaza.
Witnesses said other Friday protests also ended peacefully
in the northern city of Irbid and in restive southern towns of
Karak, Tafila and Maan, dispelling fears of wider civil unrest.
"The government succeeded in frightening people of chaos and
many people were discouraged by what they see as the
alternative, as chaos," said Lamis Andoni, a political analyst.
SLOW TO REFORM
Protests had turned violent in impoverished towns across the
kingdom since Wednesday when the government imposed a rise in
the price of fuel. Unemployed youths and demonstrators have
attacked police stations, closed roads with burnt cars and
torched government buildings. One protester was killed on
Thursday as a crowed tried to storm a police station in Irbid.
Most of the civil unrest has taken place in outlying areas
inhabited by tribes, Jordan's original inhabitants who now form
a minority outnumbered by Jordanians of Palestinian origin.
The tribes supply the army and security forces with recruits
and form the backbone of support for the ruling Hashemite
dynasty. They are seen as wary of the prospect of democratic
reforms that would cost them privileges and state jobs.
The Brotherhood are rivals to the tribes for power, and
their decision to back protests signalled discontent spreading,
although senior Brotherhood figures did not appear in person.
"King Abdullah should take note of the situation by going
back on the decision to raise prices. The Jordanian people are
unable to shoulder more burdens," Brotherhood leader Sheikh
Hamam Said said in a statement ahead of the protests.
The slogan "the people want the downfall of the regime" has
emerged as the main chant of Arab Spring demonstrations that
toppled autocrats from Tunisia to Yemen, in many cases bringing
to power elected Islamists allied to the Brotherhood.
In Jordan, an opposition of liberals and Islamists has
generally sought reforms, rather than the overthrow of the
50-year-old king, in power since 1999.
Abdullah accepted constitutional changes in August that
devolved some of his powers to parliament, paving the way for a
prime minister emerging from a parliamentary majority rather
than one handpicked by him. However, urban politicians say he
has been constrained by the tribes and slow to adopt reforms.
The Brotherhood is planning to boycott a parliamentary
election set for January, arguing that rules were designed to
safeguard tribal power by giving too many seats to rural areas.
Like many Arab states, Jordan has used government subsidies
to appease people with cheap food and fuel, only to court unrest
when the cash runs out.
Lifting the subsidies "deprives Jordanians of the minimum
requirements of a decent living," Said said. "The King should
speed reforms that restore power to the people to allow it put
the corrupt on trial and restore embezzled money to the people."