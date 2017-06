AMMAN Dec 3 The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Monday it raised its overnight dinar deposit rate by 75 basis points to 4 percent to bolster the currency at a time of regional uncertainty and domestic unrest.

The bank kept its other key rates unchanged, with the discount rate staying at 5.00 percent and the one day repo rate at 4.75 percent. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by John Stonestreet)