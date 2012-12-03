* Central bank raises deposit rate by 75 bps; third hike of
2012
* Acts to bolster dinar in face of unrest, uncertainty
* Bank also raises one-week repo rate by 50 bps
* Tightening should stem capital flight, say economists
(Recasts, adding one week repo rise, banker quotes)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Dec 3 Jordan raised its overnight rate on
dinar deposits on Monday by 75 basis points to 4 percent, acting
to bolster the currency and guard against capital flight at a
time of domestic unrest.
It was the third time the Central Bank of Jordan has raised
the deposit rate this year as it seeks to encourage investments
in dinar-denominated assets.
The bank said it also raised its one week repo rate, by 50
basis points to 4.25 percent.
Bankers said transfers of dinar assets into dollars have
increased following nationwide protests last month after the
government ended fuel subsidies, pushing through steep price
hikes to keep a lid on a budget deficit that has widened to $3
billion.
The lifting of the subsidies was a condition for a $2
billion standby loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),
improving chances of foreign donor support for the ailing
economy.
"The central bank is concerned about consolidating monetary
stability and creating the right climate to spur domestic and
foreign investment," it said in a statement.
Jordan faces a period of slow economic growth and investor
sentiment has been soured further by the civil unrest.
Economists said the hike, which will hurt companies
struggling during the downturn by raising cost of credit, showed
policymakers were focused on bolstering the dinar's
attractiveness rather than spurring the economy.
Bankers said the rise in the overnight dinar rate would push
the differential between returns on three-month dinar and dollar
deposits with commercial banks to above 4.5 percent, acting as a
brake on capital flight.
"The central bank has no other instrument except to raise
interest rates to protect the dinar," one banker said.
Jordan's $7 billion of foreign reserves have come under
severe pressure from the wave of unrest triggered by the Arab
Spring, falling to almost half their levels of a year ago,
according to central bank data.
The bank said it kept other key interest rates unchanged,
with the discount rate staying at 5.00 percent and the one day
repo rate at 4.75 percent.
The bank raised rates last year after a period of cuts that
ran from 2008, when it eased monetary policy to cushion the
economy against the impact of the global financial crisis and to
curb inflation.
Bankers predicted Monday's hikes could be followed by other
rate increases and would bolster dinar accounts in a banking
sector with over $34 billion deposits.
($1=0.709 dinar)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by John Stonestreet)