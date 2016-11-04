WASHINGTON Three U.S. military trainers were killed on Friday in Jordan when their vehicles came under fire as they were entering a military base, the Pentagon said, without clarifying whether or not the shooting was believed to be deliberate.

"We are saddened to report that three U.S. service members were killed today in a shooting incident at a Jordanian military base," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said, adding more information would be provided "as appropriate."

"We are working closely with the government of Jordan to determine exactly what happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of these service members."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)