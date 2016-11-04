WASHINGTON One U.S. military service member was killed and two were critically injured on Friday in a shooting as they approached the gate to a training facility in Jordan, two U.S. officials said, declining to provide further details on the incident.

One of the officials said there was no indication at this point that it was a deliberate attack on American personnel, however.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday, citing Jordanian sources, that two Americans were killed and another injured when the car they were in failed to stop at the gate of a military base and was fired on by Jordanian security forces.

