LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Jordan will consider issuing a sukuk possibly this year after it sold a conventional bond, guaranteed by a US government agency earlier this week, the country's finance minister told IFR.

"We may issue a sukuk as long as it is within the framework of our debt management plans. It's possible that we issue it this year," Umayya Toukan said.

On Monday, Jordan priced a USD1.25bn seven-year bond backed by the US Agency for International Development. The transaction took the debt-to-GDP ratio up to 75.5%. The government would like to keep the ratio at 80% or below, Toukan said.

"We still have some room. We don't have to take it up to 80% of course, but we now have the burden of the Syrian refugee situation to deal with. The regional problems are having an effect on the local economy, so we have to manage the situation very carefully," said Toukan, who was appointed finance minister on March 30.

The sovereign priced the US AID-guaranteed 2020 bond at par to yield 2.503%, setting the final spread at 60bp over US Treasuries.

At that level, the bond came well inside Tunisia, which issued a similar US AID-guaranteed seven-year note last year, a deal which priced at 70bp over Treasuries and is trading at 87.5bp over.

"We will use the funds to manage our cash flow and budget deficit," Toukan said.

The US AID guarantee was conditional upon certain economic and political reforms that have been put into place already, and the funds cannot be used for military purposes, he said.

Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan managed the trade. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)