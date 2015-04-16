DUBAI, April 16 Jordan chose the Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), an
arm of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank, to support the
country's debut sovereign issue of sukuk, the ICD said on
Thursday.
The ICD will provide "transaction technical support" for the
domestic issue of Jordanian dinar-denominated sukuk, which is
expected this year, the ICD said in a statement.
The sukuk will be used to absorb excess liquidity held by
Jordan's Islamic banks, which is estimated to total 1.4 billion
dinars ($2 billion), the statement quoted Jordanian finance
minister Umayya Toukan as saying.
Khaled Al-Aboodi, chief executive of the ICD, said the issue
would help to develop Jordan's capital market and provide an
alternative to its Treasury bills for investment by Islamic
banks. No further details of the sukuk issue were given.
