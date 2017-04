AMMAN Syrian rebels said they overran an army garrison that defends the main border crossing with Jordan on Friday, after a more than week-long siege, a step towards their aim of taking the strategically important border post.

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army captured the heavily fortified Um al-Mayathen garrison on the main Damascus-Jordan highway, several kilometres from Syria's' Nassib border crossing, after heavy clashes overnight with army forces that left dozens dead.

