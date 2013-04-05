Demonstrators are seen through a Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al Qasr district in Aleppo April 5, 2013 . REUTERS/Giath Taha

AMMAN Syrian rebels said they overran an army garrison that defends the main southern border crossing with Jordan on Friday and vowed to press on to take control of the major transit route.

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army said they captured the Um al-Mayathen post on the main Damascus-Jordan highway in heavy fighting overnight that ended a more than week-long siege. Dozens died in the clashes they added.

"It (the garrison) is a major defence and now we will lay siege to the border crossing and cut their (the Damascus government's) supply lines," Abu Omar, commander of the Lions of the Sunna Brigade, told Reuters by phone.

The army post is several kilometres from Syria's' Nassib border crossing which, before Syria's two-year-old civil war broke out, funnelled billions of dollars of trade between Gulf countries, Turkey and Europe.

Syria's surrounding Deraa province has seen fierce fighting throughout the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

Restrictions on independent media and foreign aid groups in Syria make it hard to verify government and rebel accounts of fighting.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)