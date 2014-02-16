AMMAN Feb 16 Jordan Telecom Group,
the country's sole fixed-line operator, said its 2013 net
profits fell 37.8 percent to 51.7 million dinars ($73 million)
as revenues dropped in an increasingly competitive market.
The group, in which Orange, formerly called France
Telecom, owns a 51 percent stake, said on Sunday revenues of its
integrated mobile, Internet and fixed-line business fell 11.7
percent to 370 million dinars in 2013 against the previous year.
Industry executives say Jordan Telecom faced tough
competition last year in a turf war between three telecom
operators and has been hit by higher government taxes.
($1=0.709 dinar)
