* Russia condemns, accuses West of fuelling Syrian war
* "Foreign arms pumped into explosive region" - Moscow
* Jordan says weapons, jets for annual exercise
(Adds Russian reaction, edits)
AMMAN, June 4 The United States will deploy
Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and F-16 fighter jets to Syria's
neighbour Jordan this month, Jordan said on Tuesday, drawing
swift condemnation from Moscow which accused the West of sending
weapons to fuel Syria's civil war.
Jordan said the planes and missiles will be sent as part of
an annual exercise to begin in the last week of June. Military
sources said the exercises would involve armies from at least 18
countries with more than 15,000 troops.
"These annual exercises will increase the preparedness of
the Jordanian army. This year we are in need of more advanced
weapons," Jordan's Minister of Information Mohammad al-Momani
told Reuters.
There was no official statement suggesting the Patriots or
the fighters would be withdrawn when the exercises are over.
Jordan is a U.S. ally in the region and one of the Arab
countries that backs the opposition to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, who is fighting insurgents in a two-year-old civil war
that has killed 80,000 people.
The deployment of Patriot missiles is particularly
controversial for Russia, Assad's main global ally, which
believes the missiles could be used by the United States and its
allies to impose a no-fly zone over Syria, heralding the first
direct Western military intervention.
"We have more than once stated our opinion on this - foreign
weapons are being pumped into an explosive region," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.
"This is happening very close to Syria, where for more than
two years the flames are burning of a devastating conflict that
Russia and its American partners are trying to stop by proposing
to hold an international peace conference as soon as possible."
Moscow complained vociferously last year when the United
States, Germany and the Netherlands deployed Patriots on Syria's
northern border in Turkey, a NATO ally. NATO said the Patriots
were sent there as a precaution in case missiles were fired over
the border from Syria.
Moscow said that decision was a factor in its decision to go
ahead with plans to send its own anti-aircraft system, the
S-300, to Assad's government.
The Russian system has not yet been deployed but Moscow said
in recent weeks it would fulfill the delivery contract.
Assad's air power is one of his main advantages against the
rebels, who are relatively lightly armed with weapons they
receive from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The United States and Russia have jointly called for a peace
conference on Syria later this month, the first attempt in a
year by the powers supporting the opposing sides in the civil
war to find a diplomatic solution.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Amman and Alissa de
Carbonnel in Moscow; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)