AMMAN May 10 The United States has given Jordan
100,000 tonnes of wheat as part of broader aid to help its
Middle Eastern ally cushion the impact of Syrian refugees on its
economy, U.S. officials said on Sunday.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who signed the deal,
valued at around $25 million, said the kingdom would be able to
sell some of the wheat in the domestic market and use part of
the proceeds to implement projects to boost its agricultural
sector.
The rest could be used to build up Jordan's stockpile of
grains, Vilsack said.
"USDA food assistance will be used to relieve some of the
economic burden that Jordan is facing as a result of the
hundreds of thousands of Syrians who have been displaced because
of the Syrian civil war," he told reporters.
Jordan says the presence of over 600,000 Syrian refugees has
put huge strain on an economy already facing severe fiscal
strains and burdened with debt.
Jordan's public debt has soared to $29.3 billion at the end
of February from around $14 billion at the end of 2010.
Washington has stepped up economic assistance to the kingdom
in recent years and is now giving around $1 billion in annual
aid, according to Jordanian officials.
