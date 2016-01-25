LONDON Jan 25 Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers has
raised a 400 million-euro ($433 million) private equity fund
which will target smaller European companies, the investment
adviser said on Monday.
The firm, which is seeking to expand its portfolio and focus
on financial services among other sectors, also makes
investments through its London-listed vehicle JZ Capital
Partners.
It was originally targeting 350 million euros for JZI Fund
III, which it has opened to outside investors for the first
time, as it sought the firepower to buy up Western European
businesses with enterprise values of up to 150 million euros.
"We have taken advantage of dislocation in the banking
system in Europe. We think non-bank lending is a very large
opportunity," David Zalaznick, co-founder of and adviser to JZ
Capital Partners, told Reuters by telephone.
"We're not going to buy portfolios of debt. Instead we are
setting up platforms with operating partners and providing
growth capital."
Zalaznick and his team have already invested in consumer
lending platforms, including Finland's My Lender Oy and Italian
business Fincontinuo.
Jordan/Zalaznick held a so-called first close of 237 million
euros in September. A first close is the point at which, having
raised a certain amount, a fund is able to begin buying
companies.
JZ Capital Partners has committed 75 million euros to the
fund, while the founders and management team of JZ Capital
Partners as well as its investment advisors have committed a
further 25 million euros.
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Alexander Smith)