LONDON Jan 25 Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers has raised a 400 million-euro ($433 million) private equity fund which will target smaller European companies, the investment adviser said on Monday.

The firm, which is seeking to expand its portfolio and focus on financial services among other sectors, also makes investments through its London-listed vehicle JZ Capital Partners.

It was originally targeting 350 million euros for JZI Fund III, which it has opened to outside investors for the first time, as it sought the firepower to buy up Western European businesses with enterprise values of up to 150 million euros.

"We have taken advantage of dislocation in the banking system in Europe. We think non-bank lending is a very large opportunity," David Zalaznick, co-founder of and adviser to JZ Capital Partners, told Reuters by telephone.

"We're not going to buy portfolios of debt. Instead we are setting up platforms with operating partners and providing growth capital."

Zalaznick and his team have already invested in consumer lending platforms, including Finland's My Lender Oy and Italian business Fincontinuo.

Jordan/Zalaznick held a so-called first close of 237 million euros in September. A first close is the point at which, having raised a certain amount, a fund is able to begin buying companies.

JZ Capital Partners has committed 75 million euros to the fund, while the founders and management team of JZ Capital Partners as well as its investment advisors have committed a further 25 million euros. ($1 = 0.9240 euros)