Oct 8 Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc has
approached fellow U.S. apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse Inc
about a potential tie up, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter.
It is not clear what form any such tie-up would take, the
newspaper reported. ()
Jos. A. Bank, with a market capitalization of about $1.17
billion, is smaller than Men's Wearhouse, valued at $1.68
billion.
In June, Jos. A. Bank said it was considering strategic
opportunities to enhance shareholder value, including seeking
potential acquisitions "to facilitate additional growth."
Jos. A. Bank is a hundred-year-old seller of men's tailored
and casual clothing at over 600 stores, according to its
website. Men's Wearhouse was founded in 1973 and sells discount
suits at its 1,137 stores, according to its website.
The retailers couldn't be reached for comment, the newspaper
said. They were not immediately available for comment when
contacted by Reuters.
Shares of Jos. A. Bank closed about 2 percent lower at
$41.66 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. Shares of Men's Wearhouse were
less than half a percent lower at $35.24 on the New York Stock
Exchange.