Nov 15 Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
terminated its proposal to buy Men's Wearhouse Inc but
did not rule out another bid in the future.
Jos. A. Bank had said it would terminate its proposal if the
board did not engage in good faith negotiations by Nov. 14.
"(If)... we are invited by the Men's Wearhouse board to
discuss our acquisition ... or if circumstances were otherwise
to change, Jos. A. Bank may consider whether a new proposal to
acquire Men's Wearhouse is warranted," the company said on
Friday.
Jos. A. Bank offered to buy Men's Wearhouse in October for
about $2.3 billion, or $48 per share, in cash but was swiftly
rebuffed by its larger rival, which dismissed the offer as
inadequate.
Men's Wearhouse, which ousted founder George Zimmer in June,
also adopted a poison pill to prevent a hostile takeover.
(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)