Nov 26 Men's Wearhouse Inc offered to buy
fellow retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc for $1.5
billion, less than two weeks after Jos. A. Bank walked away from
its own offer to acquire its larger rival.
Men's Wearhouse offered $55 per share in cash to acquire
Jos. A. Bank, a 9 percent premium to the stock's close on
Monday.
Shares of Jos. A. Bank rose 11 percent to $56.10 before the
bell, topping the offer and a sign that investors see a
potentially higher bid. Shares of Men's Wearhouse rose 5
percent.
Men's Wearhouse said its offer implied an enterprise value
of about $1.2 billion for Jos. A. Bank.
In October, Jos. A. Bank offered to buy Men's Wearhouse for
about $2.3 billion, or $48 per share. Men's Wearhouse swiftly
rebuffed that offer, saying it was inadequate.
Men's Wearhouse also adopted a poison pill to prevent a
hostile takeover.
When Men's Wearhouse rejected Jos. A. Bank's proposal in
October, it said a combination of the two tuxedo rental and suit
selling chains raised anti-trust issues.
Jos. A. Bank terminated its offer to buy Men's Wearhouse on
Nov. 15 but did not rule out another bid in future.
Jos. A. Bank's shares closed at $50.60 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday. Men's Wearhouse shares closed at $47.07.
