Nov 26 Men's Wearhouse Inc offered to buy fellow retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc for $1.5 billion, less than two weeks after Jos. A. Bank walked away from its own offer to acquire its larger rival.

Men's Wearhouse offered $55 per share in cash to acquire Jos. A. Bank, a 9 percent premium to the stock's close on Monday.

Shares of Jos. A. Bank rose 11 percent to $56.10 before the bell, topping the offer and a sign that investors see a potentially higher bid. Shares of Men's Wearhouse rose 5 percent.

Men's Wearhouse said its offer implied an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion for Jos. A. Bank.

In October, Jos. A. Bank offered to buy Men's Wearhouse for about $2.3 billion, or $48 per share. Men's Wearhouse swiftly rebuffed that offer, saying it was inadequate.

Men's Wearhouse also adopted a poison pill to prevent a hostile takeover.

When Men's Wearhouse rejected Jos. A. Bank's proposal in October, it said a combination of the two tuxedo rental and suit selling chains raised anti-trust issues.

Jos. A. Bank terminated its offer to buy Men's Wearhouse on Nov. 15 but did not rule out another bid in future.

Jos. A. Bank's shares closed at $50.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Men's Wearhouse shares closed at $47.07. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Rodney Joyce)