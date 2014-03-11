(Adds Eminence Capital statement, Breakingviews, Timeline,
By Siddharth Cavale, Olivia Oran and Aditi Shrivastava
March 11 Men's Wearhouse Inc said it
would acquire rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc for
about $1.8 billion, ending a five-month saga that started with
Jos. A. Bank offering to buy its larger menswear rival.
The companies, operating in a mature market, have bid and
counterbid for each other since October when Jos. A. Bank
offered to buy Men's Wearhouse for about $2.3 billion.
The increased offer price of $65 per share announced on
Tuesday is a premium of 5.1 percent to Jos. A. Bank's Monday
closing price. But it is 56 percent more than the stock's price
in October before the merger battle began.
Men's Wearhouse, which had previously offered $63.50 per
share, said the deal would create the fourth-largest men's
apparel retailer in the United States with annual sales of about
$3.5 billion.
The company expects to save $100-$150 million annually for
three years as a result of the deal.
Men's Wearhouse shares closed up 4.7 percent at $57.14 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Jos. A. Bank shares
closed up 3.9 percent at $64.22 on the Nasdaq.
"It's a second Christmas for Jos. A. Bank shareholders,"
Jerry Reisman, an M&A expert at law firm Reisman Peirez Reisman
and Capobianco LLP, told Reuters.
Men's Wearhouse will be able to close stores duplicated in
the same mall, reducing costs in the long term, he said.
Men's Wearhouse did not mention any plans to close stores in
its statement. It, however, said Jos. A. Bank's store banner
will remain in place with no remodeling or rebranding.
"A merger with Men's Wearhouse was always the likeliest of
outcomes, it's just that Jos A. Bank wanted to extract every
penny from its suitor," said Brian Sozzi, chief executive of
Belus Capital Advisors.
SAGA ENDS
Jos. A Bank's initial offer for Men's Wearhouse in October
came soon after Men's Wearhouse founder George Zimmer was pushed
out of the company by the board of directors.
Men's Wearhouse rebuffed the offer, which spurred Jos. A.
Bank to say it could raise its bid if it was allowed access to
its larger rival's books for due diligence.
Hedge fund Eminence Capital LLC, the largest shareholder of
Men's Wearhouse, then put pressure on the company to engage in
merger talks with Jos. A. Bank.
In November, Jos. A. Bank terminated its offer with Men's
Wearhouse. In turn, Men's Wearhouse struck back at Jos. A. Bank
with a $1.5 billion bid that Jos. A Bank turned down.
Men's Wearhouse then mounted a hostile $1.61 billion bid for
Jos. A. Bank with a raised offer of $57.50 per share in January.
In a bid to remain independent, Jos. A Bank later said it
would acquire clothing brand Eddie Bauer from private equity
firm Golden Gate Capital and would start a share buyback worth
$300 million after the deal closed.
Eminence Capital, which has a 4.9 percent stake in Jos. A.
Bank, said the acquisition of Eddie Bauer defied logic given
that the companies cater to different customers.
It continued to push Jos. A. Bank to start talks with Men's
Wearhouse regarding a merger, which eventually happened earlier
in March after Men's Wearhouse said it would consider a $65 per
share offer if its smaller rival opened its books.
As part Tuesday's deal with Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank
said it would terminate its deal to buy Eddie Bauer and would
also terminate its tender offer to buy back shares.
"Eminence Capital is happy to see these two great companies
coming together, and we congratulate both The Men's Wearhouse
and Jos. A. Bank on the merger agreement," said Eminence CEO
Ricky Sandler.
Men's Wearhouse said it expects the deal, which is not
conditioned on financing, to be financed with cash and committed
debt from BofA Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase Bank.
BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised
Men's Wearhouse on the deal, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher are
its legal advisers.
Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Financo LLC advised Jos. A. Bank,
while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Guilfoil
Petzall & Shoemake LLC. are its legal advisers.
The combined company will have an interesting first year
together, and I expect a few operating stumbles along the way as
they integrate antiquated systems," said Sozzi.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2014.
Separately, Men's Wearhouse reported a much
wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by increased
competition and the severe winter weather.
Chief Executive Doug Ewert said weak consumer spending and a
severe winter hurt sales at all its three retail chains - Men's
Wearhouse, Moores and K&G - in December and January.
Weather-related store closures and an aggressive promotional
retail environment resulted in a traffic decline, he said.
