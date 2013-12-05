Dec 5 Suit and tuxedo retailer Jos. A. Bank
Clothiers Inc, the target of a takeover offer from
bigger rival Men's Wearhouse Inc, reported a 2 percent
rise in quarterly profit as new promotions boosted total sales.
Total sales rose 6.3 percent to $247.5 million in the third
quarter, while comparable-store sales fell 0.1 percent.
Net income rose to $13.6 million, or 49 cents per share, in
the three months ended Nov. 2, from $13.3 million, or 47 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the Hampstead, Maryland-based company
earned 51 cents per share.
Men's Wearhouse last month bid $1.5 billion for the company
after Jos. A. Bank withdrew an offer to buy Men's Wearhouse.