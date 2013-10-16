Oct 16 U.S. apparel retailer Jos A. Bank
Clothiers Inc has received support for its $2.3 billion
takeover bid for Men's Wearhouse Inc from the majority of
the shareholders with big stakes in both companies, Jos A. Bank
chairman Robert Wildrick said in an interview on Wednesday.
Several of Jos A. Bank's top four shareholders, including
Fidelity, Royce & Associates and Wellington Management, are also
top 30 shareholders in Men's Wearhouse, according to Thomson
Reuters data as of June 30.
This overlap is crucial as Jos A. Bank tries to build
support for its unsolicited offer, which has been rejected by
Men's Wearhouse as undervaluing the company.
"We have spoken to a majority of the cross-shareholders, and
they are strongly in favor of the proposal," Wildrick said. "In
fact, none of the shareholders we have spoken with are opposed
to it."
Jos A. Bank last week proposed a $48 per share all-cash
offer, a 36 percent premium, to acquire Men's Wearhouse.
Men's Wearhouse then adopted a poison pill, or shareholder
rights plan, that would prevent new shareholders from holding a
sizable chunk of the company's shares.
Men's Wearhouse last month bought designer brand Joseph
Abboud for about $97.5 million. The company said that deal,
along with its expansion of full service stores, outlet stores
and its share of the formalwear market, would lift its shares
more than an acquisition by Jos A. Bank would.
Jos. A. Bank is a 100-year-old seller of men's tailored and
casual clothing at over 600 stores, according to its website.
Men's Wearhouse was founded in 1973 and sells discount suits at
its 1,137 stores, according to its website.