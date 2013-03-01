March 1 The family that owns Jose Cuervo Tequila
said on Friday that they will use Proximo, their family-owned
U.S. distributor, to sell Cuervo in the United States and
Canada, following the expiration of their deal with Diageo Plc
on July 1.
The move comes after talks broke down in December between
Mexico's Beckmann family and Diageo, the world's biggest spirits
company. Diageo had wanted to buy a stake in Cuervo, the world's
top-selling tequila, saying that merely distributing it was not
profitable enough.
Proximo, which already sells 1800 Tequila, Three Olives
Vodka and Hangar One Vodka, will take control of the U.S.
distribution of Cuervo on July 1.