BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Josef Manner & Comp AG :
* 9-month revenue of 128.096 million euros, down 6 percent
* Says damage resulting from collapse of part of a production building in Vienna will have negative impact on company's results in 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1xfz9RA Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016