FRANKFURT May 24 Buyout group Cinven is
reviving plans to list German truck and trailer parts maker Jost
on the Frankfurt stock exchange, people close to the matter
said.
The company is expected to announce its intention to float
either in early July or in September, they added.
Cinven and Jost declined to comment
Cinven had started preparations for an initial public
offering of Jost in 2015 but later shelved the plan due to
wobbly capital markets.
At the time, it had planned to sell shares worth less than
500 million euros ($559.35 million), valuing the company at up
to 800 million euros in a deal organised by JP Morgan, Deutsche
Bank and Commerzbank.
An IPO would prove a positive turn for Cinven, which
acquired a majority stake in Jost just weeks before the Lehman
insolvency in 2008 and had to agree to a restructuring of the
group's finances in 2010 to avert looming insolvency.
Cinven saw its stake in the company cut to 64 percent, while
Jost's management retained a holding of more than 23 percent.
Junior debt holders converted their claims into preferred
shares, giving them a 13 percent stake.
In 2014, the most recent year for which data is available,
Jost posted adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of
roughly 59 million euros on sales of 516 million. It has since
grown, among other thanks to acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz
TrailerAxleSystems from Daimler.
Listed truck parts makers like Wabco, SAF Holland
and Stabilus trade at 8 to 12 times their
expected core earnings.
Jost, founded in 1952, is the market leader for landing
gears and fifth wheels sold under brands such as Jost,
Rockinger, Edbro and Tridec.
It supplies truck makers such as Daimler, Volvo, MAN and
Freight Liner as well as trailer makers such as Schmitz
Cargobull, Krone, Randon, CIMC and Wabash. It generates about
half of its sales in Europe and competes with groups such as
Fontane, Fuwa, Haacon and SAF Holland.
($1 = 0.8939 euros)
