NEW YORK Feb 12 More than two dozen news
organizations and advocacy groups have agreed to back
international safety standards for freelancers in the wake of
kidnappings and killings of journalists around the world.
The document calls for news organizations that employ full
time staffers and freelance journalists "to actively join in a
shared commitment to safety and a new spirit of collegiality and
concern."
The guidelines and practices released on Thursday at
Columbia University's Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma were
drafted by an international group of freelancers, foreign
correspondents, news executives and advocates.
The signers include Reuters , the Associated
Press, Bloomberg, the BBC, the Committee to Protect Journalists
(CPJ) and USA Today.
"Reuters is proud to join an unprecedented alliance of top
news organizations to work to protect the freelance journalists
who play such a vital role in news coverage world-wide," Reuters
Editor in Chief Stephen J. Adler said in a statement.
"At Reuters, we are committed to providing the same levels
of security, training, and safety equipment for freelancers as
we do for staff reporters working in all the most dangerous
places on earth."
Bruce Shapiro, executive director of the Dart Center for
Journalism and Trauma, said in a statement, "The role of
freelancers in reporting conflict and crisis around the world
has grown in significance even as threats rise.
"The news companies, freelance organizations and advocacy
groups who came together to support the guidelines all
understand that we are in a crisis which demands action."
The world has grown increasingly hostile to journalists
covering wars and dangerous places. At the same, many news
organizations, which are trimming costs, rely on freelancers for
stories.
According to data from the CPJ, 61 journalists were killed
last year, including 13 freelancers. Eight of the freelancers
were murdered, including James Foley and Steven Sotloff who were
beheaded. (Graphic on journalist deaths:
here)
The safety standards include first aid and hostile
environment training, securing medical insurance for conflict
zones, and having appropriate equipment such as helmets and
vests when on assignment.
The organizations backing the standards said they mark "the
first step in a long-term campaign" to get other media companies
and journalists to adopt the guidelines.
