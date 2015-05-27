UNITED NATIONS May 27 The United Nations
Security Council on Wednesday condemned the frequent attacks
against journalists worldwide and demanded an end to the
impunity enjoyed by those guilty of violent crimes against
members of the press.
The appeal came in the form of a unanimously adopted
resolution that also called for the release of all media
professionals "who have been kidnapped or taken as hostages, in
situations of armed conflict."
The resolution was drafted by this month's Security Council
president, Lithuania, whose Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius
presided over the meeting.
Mariane Pearl, a journalist and widow of Daniel Pearl, a
Wall Street Journal reporter who was beheaded by Pakistani
militants in 2002, told the 15-nation council that it was "a
troubled time for our profession."
"In 2014, impunity in journalism murder cases reached a
staggering 96 percent and the remaining 4 percent obtained only
partial justice," she said.
"We have become targets. Insurgent groups no longer use
reporters to transmit news, but instead kidnap them to make
news. They treat us as enemy combatants and spies. This is our
everyday reality."
Press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders says 66
reporters were killed in 2014, 25 since the start of this year,
and more than 700 over the past decade.
Many members of the council and other U.N. member states
cited the beheadings of Western journalists by Islamic State
militants, who have seized large swaths of Syria and Iraq, as
among the most heinous examples of violence against reporters.
"Syria continues to be the deadliest place for journalists,"
Linkevicius said. "At least some 80 journalists have been
killed in Syria since the conflict there began in 2011. The
second and third places in journalist deaths were shared by Iraq
and Ukraine."
Deputy U.N. Secretary-General Jan Eliasson reminded council
members that local reporters face the most risks.
"We must not forget that around 95 percent of the killings
of journalists in armed conflict concern locally based
journalists, receiving less media coverage" than the Western
reporters killed by Islamic State, he said.
In addition to Syria and Iraq, speakers cited the treatment
of journalists Iran, Russia, Ukraine, Burundi and elsewhere.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power also
named Ethiopia and Azerbaijan as countries where journalists
were at risk.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau. Editing by Andre Grenon)