Oct 7 Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA
Today, said on Wednesday it will buy Journal Media Group
for $280 million.
Gannett said the deal will be immediately add to its earnings
by about 10 cents to 15 cents per share in the first full year
and 20 cents to 25 cents in the second year. The deal, which is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2016, will add about
$450 million to Gannett's annual revenues, it added.
Closure of the deal is subject to approval from a majority of
shareholders of Journal Media Group and antitrust regulatory
clearance.
Gannett said it will acquire Journal Media Group, which was
formed this year from the merger of E.W. Scripps Co and
Journal Communications' newspaper operations, for $12 per share
by payment in cash and borrowings under its $500 million
revolving credit facility.
