TOKYO, July 21 Japan's Komatsu Ltd said
on Thursday it has agreed to buy U.S. mining equipment
manufacturer Joy Global Inc for about $2.9 billion in a
bid to strengthen its core mining equipment business.
Komatsu said in a statement it would buy 100 percent of
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Joy Global for $23.8 per share, with
the transaction expected to close in mid-2017.
It plans to finance the acquisition with funds on hand and
bank loans, and has no plans now to increase capital, Komatsu
said.
