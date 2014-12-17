Dec 16 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc
, which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue from
coal miners, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue as
customers cut production.
Net income rose to $136.9 million, or $1.38 per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $26.8 million, or 25
cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included a non-cash charge of
$155.2 million.
Revenue fell to $1.13 billion from $1.18 billion.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)