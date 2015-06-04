June 4 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc
, which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from coal
miners, reported a 48 percent fall in quarterly profit as
customers cut spending due to weak prices.
Net income fell to $38.7 million, or 40 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended May 1, from $74 million, or 73 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding pension settlement and restructuring charges, Joy
Global earned 59 cents per share.
The year-earlier quarter included restructuring charges of
$3.1 million.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $810 million.
