By Ankit Ajmera
March 3 Joy Global Inc largely
maintained its forecast for the year giving some hope to
investors who had feared a much bleaker outlook given the slump
in commodity prices that has hurt customer spending.
The mining equipment maker's shares, which have lost more
than two-thirds of their value in the last 12 months, rose as
much as 16 percent in morning trading on Thursday.
"Even though the numbers were on the weaker side, they
maintained their guidance through the year. They were some
people who were hoping they would lower their forecast and they
did not do it," Stephen Volkmann, an analyst with Jefferies
said.
Volkmann also cited short squeeze as a reason for the
stock's rise. Of the company's outstanding shares, 21.6 percent
is shorted, according to Reuters data.
Mircea Dobre, an analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co echoed
Volkmann's view on short squeeze.
A short squeeze is a trading scenario that occurs from time
to time in heavily shorted stocks, when bearish traders are
forced to buy shares to avoid big losses - something that ends
up pushing the stock only higher.
Joy Global, like larger rival Caterpillar Inc, has
been cutting costs aggressively due to slower growth in markets
such as China and Brazil, and plunging commodity prices that
have hurt customer demand.
"Our customers are taking unprecedented actions on their
equipment fleets to conserve cash as commodity prices have
weakened. This has adversely impacted our incoming order rate,
particularly in the U.S. coal and copper markets," Chief
Executive Ted Doheny said.
The company said it was now targeting more than $100 million
in cost reductions in 2016, up from $85 million previously, as
"strained cash flows" among its customers are expected to cause
further delays in maintenance work and equipment purchases.
For 2016, the company expects earnings and sales to be
toward the middle of its previous forecast of 10-50 cents per
share on revenue of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of 25 cents
per share and revenue of $2.48 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share
and sales of $526.3 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 12
cents per share and revenue of $528.3 million.
Joy Global shares were up 15 percent at $15.33 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
