March 3 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc
, which gets more than half of its revenue from coal
miners, reported a 25 percent fall in quarterly net sales as
customers continued to cut spending amid a slump in commodity
prices.
The company reported a net loss of $40.2 million, or 41
cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 29, compared
with a profit of $30.5 million, or 31 cents per share, a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 23
cents per share. Net sales fell to $526.3 million from $703.9
million, a year earlier.
