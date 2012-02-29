Feb 29 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy
Global Inc posted higher first-quarter profit, helped by
stronger margins, and raised its 2012 forecast.
Joy Global, known for its giant shovels and draglines, said
it now expects 2012 earnings of $7.40 to $7.80 a share, up from
its prior outlook of $7.00 to $7.40 a share. It expects to gain
from its investment in China's International Mining Machinery
Holdings Ltd (IMM).
It also raised its 2012 sales outlook to between $5.6
billion and $5.8 billion from between $5.3 billion to $5.5
billion.
First-quarter net income was $142.4 million, or $1.33 a
share, compared with $102.2 million, or 96 cents a share, a year
ago. Net sales rose 31 percent to $1.14 billion.
Joy Global recently invested in IMM, which makes underground
coal mining machinery, to expand in China's fast-growing coal
market.
Shares of the Milwaukee-based company closed at $91.77 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.