Aug 29 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc cut its outlook for 2012 on slowing demand in China, even as it reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter profits.
The company now expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings between $7.05 and $7.20 per share, down from its prior outlook of $7.15 and $7.45 per share.
It also cut its 2012 revenue forecast to $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion, from $5.5 to $5.7 billion.
Net income rose to $193.5 million, or $1.81 per share, from $173.1 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 22 percent to $1.39 billion.
Joy Global shares, which closed at $53.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, traded down 2 percent premarket.
